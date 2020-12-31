Australia Stocks extend losses

The Australian share market finished session deeply in the red on Wednesday, 30 December 2020, as an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia's two most populous states, and restrictions on New Year Eve celebrations across Australia dampened sentiment.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 declined 95.33 points, or 1.43%, to 6,587.10.

The broader All Ordinaries fell 92.31 points, or 1.33%, to 6,850.61.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7701 following a rise from levels below $0.76 seen earlier in the trading week.

