China Market recovers in black; consumer stocks lead rally

The Mainland China share market finished session higher after recouping earlier losses on Thursday, 29 October 2020, supported by the consumer stocks after better than expected earnings results from bellwether companies.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inclined 0.11%, or 3.49 points, to 3,272.73. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.47%, or 10.47 points, to 2,249.57. The blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.75%, or 35.65 points, to 4,772.92.

Market sentiment was turning with investors buffeted by US election uncertainty and now economic worries from rising Covid-19 cases across Europe, sparking concerns that measures to control the virus will hamper economic activity. Accelerating Covid-19 cases in Europe prompted France to announce its second national lockdown till at least the end of November. In the US, a new spike in infections in states such as Wisconsin pushed coronavirus-related deaths to levels not seen since the summer outbreak.

Consumer stocks led the rebound in China's onshore market. Liquor distillers surged, after upbeat third-quarter earnings reports from producers shored up confidence in the recently beaten-down sector.

Liquor maker Luzhou Laojiao jumped by the maximum 10% limit to 178.97 yuan after upbeat earnings results. Hangzhou Robam Appliances also jumped by the 10% daily limit after solid profit growth in the third quarter. Kweichow Moutai, the world's most valuable liquor producer by market capitalisation, rose 0.7% to 1,676 yuan.

Carmakers and home appliance producers also soared on positive retail data. China's average daily car sales grew 17% to 45,000 units in October from the same period last year, data from China Passenger Car Association. Carmaker Jiangling Motors soared by the 10% limit for the second straight day to 18.73 yuan, while electric vehicle giant BYD also climbed 4.5% to 158.38 yuan.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS rose 0.3%, recovering losses made in the previous session. It fell on Wednesday after some banks tweaked a methodology for fixing the yuan's daily midpoint, which was seen by some as a sign that Beijing is willing to allow some weakness in its currency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)