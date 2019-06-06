China Stocks fall to near four-month lows

The Mainland equity market closed near four-month lows on Thursday, 06 June 2019, as risk aversion selloff flared on concerns over the country's economic momentum amid ongoing US- trade war. Meanwhile selloff pressure mounted after the on Wednesday cut its 2019 economic growth forecast for to 6.2% on heightened uncertainty around trade frictions, citing that more easing would be warranted if the Sino-U. S. trade war escalates. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.17%, or 33.62 points, to 2,827.80. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 2.08%, or 31.07 points, to 1,453.70.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9%, or 32.42 points, to 3,564.68. China markets will be closed for on Friday.

Trump and his Chinese counterpart are expected to make another attempt to find common ground and a to the trade war when they meet at the summit in later this month. Some US lawmakers are trying to pass legislation that would make it harder for Chinese students and scholars to work in the United States, citing security concerns as the trade war rages.

China and the are engaged in a fierce trade war, with clashes over and the Sea exacerbating tensions.

The (IMF) cut its 2019 economic growth forecast for China to 6.2% on Wednesday on heightened uncertainty around trade frictions, saying more policy easing would be warranted if the Sino-US trade war escalates.

declined as traders were profit taking from 5G-related stocks, after the rose earlier in the week. This came after issued 5G licenses to major telecom operators and embattled Huawei's orders were reported to have fallen sharply. Nanjing Huamai Technology and ZhongTongGuoMai Communication, which provide telecommunications equipment, and Jiangsu Lettall Electronics, which manufacturers electrical components, all plunged by over 9%.

