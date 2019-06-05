Hong Kong Stocks gains on firm offshore lead

Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market closed higher on Wednesday, 05 June 2019, as investors appetite for risk assets bolstered by tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight and Chinese statement that the Chinese economy is stable, healthy and well placed to meet all risks and challenges. At closing bell, the advanced 0.5%, or 133.92 points, to 26,895.44. The Enterprises Index was up 0.04%, or 3.93 points, to 10,345.05. Among the 50 blue chips, 36 rose and 13 fell, with only one stock remaining steady.

Investors risk sentiments underpinned after

Federal Reserve signalled a possible rate cut if the economy required in a boost to riskier assets. Powell said the central would act "as appropriate" to address trade war risks a day after St. Louis Fed said a rate cut may be warranted soon. Powell said the Fed was "closely monitoring the implications" of a trade dispute that has disrupted global markets.

Blue chips were mostly higher. (00005) gained 0.9% to HK$64.25. HKEX (00388) added 1.7% to HK$248.8. (00700) bounced 1.2% to HK$331. Mobile (00941) edged down 0.2% to HK$70.25. AIA (01299) put on 2.2% to HK$73.75.

Shares of tech players followed the rebound of peers in NASDAQ. (02382) jumped 2.3% to HK$69.45. (02018) also gained 2.3% to HK$41. (00285) shot up 3.3% to HK$10.52. (00763) advanced 4.5% to HK$21.1. (01810) put on 2.2% to HK$9.22. (00992) rose 3% to HK$5.52. Tower (00788) shot up 4.7% to HK$1.99.

