China Stocks Off 13 Month High

Chinese stocks eased today on corrective profit selling after hitting near 13 month highs Sentiments in global markets were lax ahead of the extended weekend owing to the holiday. Weak commodity prices also hurt the risk sentiment for global stocks today. The composite eased 0.4% to close at 3,250.20 while composite declined 0.58% to end at 1,762.30. Chinese stocks saw upbeat moves on a raft of supportive data releases. expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.4% on quarter in the first quarter of 2019, says, down from 1.5% in the three months prior. However, On a yearly basis, GDP expanded at a steady clip of 6.4% - unchanged from Q4. retail sales climbed 8.7% on year in March, up from 8.2% in February while industrial output expanded 6.5% year on year in the first quarter of 2019. In March alone, the industrial output increased 8.5% year on year, a record-high since July 2014.

