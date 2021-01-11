Coal India Ltd up for third straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 141.9, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.92% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 141.9, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 14437.1. The Sensex is at 49119.8, up 0.69%. Coal India Ltd has slipped around 1.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3529.2, down 2.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 191.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 165.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 142, up 1.39% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 32.92% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 7.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)