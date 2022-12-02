Coforge Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 4197, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.55% in last one year as compared to a 8.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.66% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4197, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 18660.6. The Sensex is at 62742.9, down 0.86%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 10.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31120.5, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

