Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers Eases To 4.79% In August

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers or CPI-IW for August, 2021 rose by 0.1 point and stood at 123.0 (one hundred twenty three). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.16% with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.60% recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 4.79% compared to 5.27% for the previous month and 5.63% during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 4.83% against 4.91% of the previous month and 6.06per cent during the corresponding month a year ago. The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) for August, 2021 increased to 123.0 points compared to 122.8 points for July, 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)