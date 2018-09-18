Den Networks Ltd gains for third consecutive session

The stock is quoting at Rs 61.2, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. is down 35.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.99% drop in and a 15.06% drop in the Media index.

gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 61.2, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 11364.5. The Sensex is at 37576.87, down 0.02%. has risen around 13.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which Den Networks Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2708.4, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending June 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)