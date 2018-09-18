Den Networks Ltd gains for third consecutive session

The stock is quoting at Rs 61.2, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. Den Networks Ltd is down 35.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.99% drop in NIFTY and a 15.06% drop in the Nifty Media index.
Den Networks Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 61.2, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 11364.5. The Sensex is at 37576.87, down 0.02%. Den Networks Ltd has risen around 13.44% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Den Networks Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2708.4, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.96 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 18.
