Dodla Dairy Q2 PAT slips 31% YoY to Rs 29 cr

On a consolidated basis, Dodla Dairy reported 30.94% decline in net profit to Rs 29.39 crore on 22.87% increase in net sales to Rs 566.37 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 21.23% to Rs 47.71 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

During the quarter, the company's cost of raw material jumped 18.79% year-on-year to Rs 407.33 crore.

Net cash from operating activities declined to Rs 105.32 crore as on 30 September 2021 compared with loss of Rs 245.06 crore as on 31 March 2021.

Hyderabad-based Dodla Dairy has procurement centered in 5 states and its products are available for purchase in 11 states. It has 94 milk chilling centers. Its product portfolio consists of milk, butter milk, ghee, curd, paneer, flavoured milk, doodh peda, ice cream and sweets.

Shares of Dodla Dairy entered the bourses on 28 June 2021. The stock was listed at Rs 528, a premium of 23.36% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 428 per share. The IPO of Dodla Dairy opened for bidding on 16 June 2021, and it closed on 18 June 2021. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 421-428 per share.

