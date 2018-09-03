Domestic ECB Funding Up 74% Over Year In July 2018

-
India Inc raised a total of $2.18 billion funding from overseas markets in July 2018 through external commercial borrowing (ECB), up 74% from a year ago, according to latest data from the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI).
In July 2017, the companies raised $1.89 billion from foreign markets. Of the total borrowings (ECB), $1.75 billion was raised through automatic route and rest from approval route of the ECB.
