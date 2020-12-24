eClerx Services acquires Texas based outsourcing firm Personiv

eClerx Services announced its acquisition of Eclipse Global Holdings LLC, (Personiv), an Austin, Texas-headquartered business process management and services company focused in the outsourced accounting space.

Through this acquisition, eClerx, a global leader in business transformation, adds over 2,000 team members and three delivery centers to its more than 8,500 employees and 14 locations worldwidetaking their combined headcount upwards of 11,000-strong. Personiv, an outsourcing provider with 35 years of experience and offices in the U.

S., India, and the Philippines, adds a robust outsourced accounting solution to the company's digital, customer operations, and financial market offerings. Personiv is a perfect fit to join eClerx as they continue to provide critical business operations services to global Fortune 2000 clients, including several of the world's leading companies.

