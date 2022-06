Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 75.56% in the March 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 5.13 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling rose 75.56% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 184.12% to Rs 12.70 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 20.68% to Rs 15.29 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales5.134.25 21 15.2912.67 21 OPM %23.5912.24 -18.384.34 - PBDT2.421.67 45 14.686.05 143 PBT2.301.55 48 14.215.57 155 NP0.790.45 76 12.704.47 184

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)