EKI unveils new logo and brand positioning towards its net-zero commitment

The Board of EKI Energy Services at its meeting held on 25 April 2022 has unveiled a new brand logo and new brand positioning of the company of 'Steering the planet to net-zero'.

The company also announced its commitment to become net-zero by 2030 in addition to defining a target to mobilize upto 1 billion credits within the next 5 years.

