FM Sitharaman: India continues to remain highest receiver of FDI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (4 April) said that foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India have remained unabated before and during Covid and India remains the highest FDI receiver.

While Replying in Lok Sabha during question hour today, Nirmala Sitharaman said retail investors have invested confidence in the market of the country and investment cannot be gauged just by looking at foreign institutional investors and foreign portfolio investment.

In question hour, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised the issue of withdrawal of investment by FIIs and FPIs in the recent months.

Sitharaman said that investment by such investors depends on interest rates also and they can be tempted. She said that the retail investors have proved their importance and invested confidence in the market of the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)