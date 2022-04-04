FM Sitharaman: India continues to remain highest receiver of FDI

-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (4 April) said that foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India have remained unabated before and during Covid and India remains the highest FDI receiver.
While Replying in Lok Sabha during question hour today, Nirmala Sitharaman said retail investors have invested confidence in the market of the country and investment cannot be gauged just by looking at foreign institutional investors and foreign portfolio investment.
In question hour, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised the issue of withdrawal of investment by FIIs and FPIs in the recent months.
Sitharaman said that investment by such investors depends on interest rates also and they can be tempted. She said that the retail investors have proved their importance and invested confidence in the market of the country.
