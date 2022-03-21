GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 3.38%

GAIL (India) Ltd has added 3.66% over last one month compared to 1.62% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.03% drop in the SENSEX

GAIL (India) Ltd fell 3.38% today to trade at Rs 146. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 0.9% to quote at 3337.22. The index is up 1.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd decreased 3.28% and Rattanindia Power Ltd lost 2.87% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 53.96 % over last one year compared to the 15.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GAIL (India) Ltd has added 3.66% over last one month compared to 1.62% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.41 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 171.35 on 06 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 125.2 on 20 Dec 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)