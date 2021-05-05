Gland Pharma allots 3.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Gland Pharma has allotted 311,800 Equity shares of Rs.1/- each of the Company, fully paid up, on May 5, 2021 to employees on exercise of their Stock Options pursuant to Gland Pharma Employee Stock Options Scheme, 2019.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 163,904,723/- comprising of 163,904,723 Equity shares of face value Rs.1/- each.

