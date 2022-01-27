Glenmark Pharma receives final approval for hypertension treatment drug

-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced that it received final approval from the USFDA for bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets.Bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets is the generic version of Ziac tablets of Teva branded pharmaceutical products R&D, Inc. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending November 2021, the Ziac tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $30.3 million.
Bisoprolol and hydrochlorothiazide combination is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). High blood pressure adds to the workload of the heart and arteries.
Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 172 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 46 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark said it continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. The drug company posted a 10.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.66 crore on a 7.5% rise in net sales to Rs 3,125.43 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 1.3% lower at Rs 479.35 on BSE.
