Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced a new brand ambassador for its global consumer care business. Rohit Sharma, also known as the eHitman of Indian Cricketf has officially signed on to represent Glenmarkfs Candid Powder, a legacy brand of the companyfs consumer care division.

Candid Powder brand is a market]leader in its category, with a market share of 64% in the medicated powder category.

Skin problems are increasingly common today, resulting from hot and humid climate conditions. Glenmarkfs Candid Dusting Powder is an expert skin solution to four key skin problems: redness, irritation, sweat rash and fungal infections.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)