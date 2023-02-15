Globus Spirits Ltd Slips 2.06%, S&P BSE FMCG Sector index Shed 1.08%

Globus Spirits Ltd has lost 8.25% over last one month compared to 2.39% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.17% rise in the SENSEX

Globus Spirits Ltd fell 2.06% today to trade at Rs 750. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 1.08% to quote at 16373.01. The index is up 2.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Radico Khaitan Ltd decreased 1.94% and ITC Ltd lost 1.8% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 22.33 % over last one year compared to the 4.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Globus Spirits Ltd has lost 8.25% over last one month compared to 2.39% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3882 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6089 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1640 on 05 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 700 on 15 Nov 2022.

