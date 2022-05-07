Grindwell Norton Q4 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 89 cr

-
ALSO READ
Grindwell Norton invests Rs 15 lakh in Cleanwin Energy Three LLP
Grindwell Norton announces cessation of directors
Grindwell Norton hits all time high; rises 8% in four days
Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 5.70% in the December 2021 quarter
Grindwell Norton standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Grindwell Norton's net profit rose 11.4% to Rs 89.72 crore on a 10.3% increase in net sales to Rs 558.87 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.Profit before tax rose by 8.6% to Rs 119.93 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 110.40 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Total expenses for the quarter grew by 9.9% year on year to Rs 435.26 in Q4 FY22. Cost of raw materials consumed was up by 16.5% year on year to Rs 163.7 crore in Q4 FY22.
On full year basis, the company reported a 23.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 295.65 crore on a 22.9% jump in net sales to Rs 2,012.76 crore in the financial year ended 2022 over the financial year ended 2021.
Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Grindwell Norton is a part of the high performance materials division, which is a part of the innovative materials sector of the Group. Listed on the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges, the company pioneered the manufacture of grinding wheels in India in 1941.
Shares of Grindwell Norton closed 1.14% lower at Rs 1,675.40 on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU