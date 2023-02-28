Happiest Minds Tech board to mull fund raising via NCDs

JUST IN
Happiest Minds Technologies announced that its board will consider fund raising through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in domestic market, in one or more tranches on Thursday 2 March 2023.

The IT solutions provider added that its board of directors will also consider the issue of commercial papers in domestic market, in one or more tranches as on the same date.

Happiest Minds is a next-generation digital transformation, infrastructure, security and product engineering services company.

The company's net profit decreased 3.8% to Rs 57.58 crore despite of 3.2% in revenues to Rs 366.88 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q2 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.61% to currently trade at Rs 855.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 13:09 IST

