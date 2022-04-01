Hariom Pipe Industries IPO subscribed 1.88 times

The offer received bids for 1.59 crore shares as against 85 lakh shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Hariom Pipe Industries received bids for 1,59,48,226 shares as against 85,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (1 April 2022). The issue was subscribed 1.88 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (30 March 2022) and it will close on Tuesday (5 April 2022). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 144 - Rs 153 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 98 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
The offer comprises fresh issue of 85,00,000 equity shares with Rs 130.10 crore at upper price band of Rs 153 and Rs 122.40 crore at lower price band of Rs 144. The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards funding capital expenditure requirements amounting Rs 50.05 crore, funding the working capital requirements amounting Rs 40 crore and balance towards general corporate purposes.
HariomPipe Industries is an integrated manufacturer of mild steel (MS) pipes, scaffolding, HR (hot rolled) strips, MS billets and sponge iron. The company uses iron ore to produce sponge iron which is then processed across various stages to manufacture final products viz. MS pipes and scaffolding.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 12.87 crore and total income of Rs 200.87 crore for the six months ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU