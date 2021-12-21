Hatsun Agro Product commences operations of ice cream manufacturing unit in Telangana

Hatsun Agro Product intimated that its newly commissioned ice cream manufacturing plant in Telangana has started its commercial production from Sunday, 19 December 2021.

On 1 December 2021, Hatsun Agro Product had set up a state-of-the-art ice cream manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 1,00,000 kg per day at Govindapur, Zaheerabad Taluk, Sangareddy district, Telangana.

The net profit of Hatsun Agro Product jumped 24.8% to Rs 82.10 crore on 23.2% increase in net sales to Rs 1,635.42 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets products that cater to both cooking and consumption, like, milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer and lots more.

Shares of Hatsun Agro Product skid 2.05% to Rs 1,283.55 on BSE.

