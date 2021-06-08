JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Aegis Logistics approves acquisition of 100% stake in Aegis LPG Logistics (Pipavav)
Business Standard

HCL launches latest cloud-native, web and mobile-ready version of Domino

Capital Market 

HCL Technologies announced the general availability of the latest version of Domino, the secure enterprise application-development platform.

The newest version is cloud-native, web- and mobile ready and includes low code capability all out of the box.

It marks a major milestone to enrich the application development ecosystem from business users to professional IT developers and provides essential business value with low total cost of ownership.

Domino powers 10 million apps that run the business of more than 15,000 companies worldwide, including global giants in the automotive, financial and retail industries

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 08 2021. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU