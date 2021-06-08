HCL launches latest cloud-native, web and mobile-ready version of Domino

HCL Technologies announced the general availability of the latest version of Domino, the secure enterprise application-development platform.

The newest version is cloud-native, web- and mobile ready and includes low code capability all out of the box.

It marks a major milestone to enrich the application development ecosystem from business users to professional IT developers and provides essential business value with low total cost of ownership.

Domino powers 10 million apps that run the business of more than 15,000 companies worldwide, including global giants in the automotive, financial and retail industries

