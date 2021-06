Route Mobile expands operations in Indonesia

Incorporates step down subsidiary - PT Route Mobile Indonesia

Route Mobile announced that it is expanding its operations in Southeast Asia by opening a step-down subsidiary - PT Route Mobile Indonesia, incorporated by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary - Route Mobile (UK) & the appointment of Elsiyah Susanto as Country Manager - Indonesia.

The new office in Indonesia marks Route Mobile's commitment to bolster its presence in the region and assures better reachability to enterprises & brands. With Elsiyah's induction, Route Mobile will ensure a strong growth momentum in Southeast Asia (SEA) with a focus on the Indonesian market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)