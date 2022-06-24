HCL Technologies opens its new delivery center in Vancouver

HCL Technologies announced the opening of its new delivery center in Vancouver, Canada.

The new center will significantly expand its presence in the country to serve clients primarily in the HiTech industry. The new, nearly 9,000-square-foot facility will be a state-of-the-art center enabling faster and streamlined delivery of innovative technology services.

This announcement follows a broader wave of momentum in Canada for HCL Technologies as the company has opened new delivery centers in New Brunswick, Mississauga and Edmonton, and also welcomed its first cohort of the HCL Technologies Apprenticeship Program in Vancouver.

