HDFC, Bosch, Avenue Supermarts in focus after results

HDFC's standalone net profit declined 22% to Rs 2232.53 crore on 3.41% rise in total income to Rs 11,981.66 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 2692.44 crore, down by 27% from Rs 3690.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Current tax expense for the March quarter declined 42.20% to Rs 541.66 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 937.11 crore in Q4 March 2019. Dividend income slumped to Rs 2.08 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 536.88 crore in Q4 FY19. With dividend distribution tax being abolished, some of the subsidiary company did not pay interim dividend, HDFC said.

Bosch's consolidated net profit slumped 80.4% to Rs 80.91 crore on 18.1% decline in net sales to Rs 2236.87 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. The decline is due to the reduced turnover following the market slowdown and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic during the last few days of the quarter, the company said in a statement.

Avenue Supermarts' consolidated net profit jumped 41.61% to Rs 271 crore on 23.6% increase in total revenue to Rs 6,256 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

ITC on Saturday, 23 May 2020, entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% stake of Sunrise Foods (SFPL), which is engaged in the business of spices under the trademark 'Sunrise'.

Maruti Suzuki India informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat would re-start production of vehicles from 25 May 2020, strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines. Suzuki Motor Gujarat manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki India.

Bharti Airtel promoters are likely to sell $1 billion worth of shares in the company, as per reports. Bharti Telecom will sell shares via a block deal today, 26 May 2020. Promoters are going to sell nearly 15 crore shares at around Rs 558 per share. After the block deal, stake held by the promoters of Bharti Airtel will fall to 56.23% from 58.98%

Eicher Motors on Monday (25 May 2020) said that its board will on 12 June 2020 consider sub-division of the equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

UPL's consolidated net profit soared 147% to Rs 617 crore on 30.7% rise in net sales to Rs 11,141 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

On a consolidated basis, JSW Steel reported 87.4% slump in net profit to Rs 188 crore on 19.6% decline in net sales to Rs 17,556 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. The profit was impacted due to an exceptional item of Rs 805 crore. This was on account of impairment provision of Rs 725 crore for the iron ore mining operations at Chile and Rs 80 crore towards retirement of certain fixed assets in India in its consolidated results.

Trent reported consolidated net profit of Rs 12.73 crore in Q4 March 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 4.36 crore in Q4 March 2019. Consolidated total income rose 25.09% to Rs 880.54 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

RITES on Friday (22 May) said it has signed an agreement for acquiring 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) for Rs 48 crore with Rail Land Development Authority and IRCON International being the other equity partners.

WABCO India's consolidated net profit dropped 39.54% to Rs 31.50 crore on 37.44% fall in total income to Rs 422.99 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

On a standalone basis, BASF India's net profit slumped 53.2% to Rs 40.37 crore on 40.4% jump in net sales to Rs 1,840.81 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Birla Corporation's consolidated net profit jumped 51.9% to Rs 194.73 crore on 9.8% decline in net sales to Rs 1,689.97 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Bayer Cropscience reported a net profit of Rs 31.50 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against a net loss of Rs 57.1 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales for quarter ending March 2020 stood at Rs 459 crore, up 82% from Rs 252.20 crore in the same period last year.

DCB Bank's net profit fell 28.6% to Rs 68.76 crore on 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 1011.79 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)