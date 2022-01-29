Heranba Industries Q3 PAT jumps 19.5% YoY to Rs 53.4 cr

Heranba Industries reported a 19.5% increase in net profit to Rs 53.48 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 44.72 crore recorded in Q3 FY21.

Revenue from operations increased by nearly 19% to Rs 395.3 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 332.4 crore posted in the corresponding period last year. Profit before tax rose by nearly 18% to Rs 71.27 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

EBITDA (including other income) stood at Rs 76.34 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 65.17 crore reported in Q3 FY21, registering a growth of 17.14% year on year. EBITDA margins were at 19.31% in Q3 FY22 as compared to 19.6% in Q3 FY21.

Raghuram K. Shetty, MD of Heranba Industries said, I am pleased to announce that we have reported a strong set of numbers for the third quarter of the current fiscal, wherein we saw an increase of 19% in our revenues and 20% in our PAT numbers on a year-on-year basis in Q3FY22 and with this momentum we are set to achieve our year-end revenue and margin targets. Leveraging our integrated manufacturing facilities and wide distribution network, we are in pursuit of expanding our already diverse customer case by accelerating our product registrations across the globe in order to continue Heranba's growth momentum.

Heranba is a leading agrochemical company in India. The company manufacturers Synthetic Pyrethroids and its intermediates in India. It has 4 (four) manufacturing facilities across India with employee strength of more than 650.

Shares of the agrochemical maker ended 3.32% higher at Rs 718.25 on Friday.

