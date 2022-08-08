HFCL collaborates with Qualcomm

To strengthen its 5G product portfolioHFCL has entered into an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for HFCL's design and development of 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) products. In continuation with its 5G product strategy, HFCL is expanding its 5G product portfolio by launching product development of 5G mm Wave FWA CPE products for India and global markets.
FW A helps operators with a cost-effective way to deliver fiber-like internet speeds wirelessly over 5G networks. It will enable new business opportunities for mobile operators by allowing them to offer fixed internet broadband services to consumers and enterprises using their 5G network infrastructure. HFCL's 5G mmWave FWA product po1tfolio aims to bridge the digital divide and will also enable telcos to successfully deliver broadband internet services in rural, suburban and dense urban areas.
HFCL's 5G mm Wave FWA CPE products will support multiple spectrum bands required for the global markets. HFCL's FWA CPE products will leverage some of the advanced features of the Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 featuring Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System like extended range, carrier aggregation and Qualcomm Dynamic Antenna Steering to deliver a superior customer experience.
