Blue Star secures water projects worth Rs 375 cr

Blue Star has secured three rural water supply orders from the Department of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS), Government of Odisha.
The details of the orders are as follows:
- An order worth Rs 126.51 crore for the execution of Mega Piped Water Supply (PWS) to 144 villages in Baliapal Block of Balasore District, Odisha, including five years of operation & maintenance.
- Another order worth Rs 62.16 crore for the execution of Mega PWS to 72 villages under 11 Gram Panchayats of Nischintakoili block of Cuttack district, Odisha, including five years of operation & maintenance.
- A third order worth Rs 186.68 crore for the execution of Mega PWS to 13 Gram Panchayats (GPs) of Banki, 17 GPs of Dampada, and two GPs of Baranga Block, in Cuttack district, Odisha, including 5 years operation & maintenance.
The scope of all the above orders comprises field investigation and total station survey; soil investigation; hydraulic and structural design; procurement, construction, and erection of electro-mechanical equipment; testing and commissioning; and operation & maintenance; with a completion period of 24 months.
