Honeywell Automation Q4 PAT jumps 32% to 111 cr

Honeywell Automation India reported 32.1% rise in net profit to Rs 111.14 crore on 13.1% decline in net sales to Rs 704.26 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

During the quarter, total expenditure stood at Rs 575.71 (down 16.1% year-on-year), interest payments were at Rs 1.52 crore (down 56.3% YoY) and total tax expense was at Rs 37.80 crore (down 20.6% YoY). Depreciation costs stood at Rs 11.81 crore (up 175.3% YoY).

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 148.94 crore in Q4 FY20, up by 13.1% from Rs 131.70 crore in Q4 FY19.

The company's net profit rose 37% to Rs 491.48 crore on a 3.6% increase in net sales to Rs 3,290.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20) over the year ended March 2019 (FY19). PBT stood at Rs 686.55 crore in FY20, up by 23.7% from Rs 554.89 crore in FY19.

Honeywell Automation India supplies industrial automation and control solutions to the petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas, mining, metal and power industries.

The scrip rose 0.08% to Rs 26,756.85 on Friday.

