Hong Kong Hang Seng Index tops 30,000-point level

Hong Kong share market closed higher on Friday, 03 May 2019, on hopes of policy support after latest data showed Hong Kong's first-quarter economy grew at 0.5 per cent from last year, the slowest quarterly pace since the third quarter of 2009. Market gains were lead by after first-quarter earnings, which beat analysts' estimates. At closing bell, the added 0.46%, or 137.37 points, to 30,081.55.

The Enterprises Index rose 0.16%, or 18.33 points, to 11,575.05.

Hong Kong-listed shares of jumped more than 2.5% after the reported first-quarter earnings that beat expectations. (5 HK), Europe's largest and the second heaviest component on the Hang Seng Index, reported a 34 per cent jump in first-quarter profit to US$4.13 billion, while its pretax profit rose to US$6.35 billion. HSBC is the second-largest stock on the Hang Seng Index, with a 10.33 per cent weighting, just slightly behind (700 HK) at 10.35 per cent. HSBC's Hang Seng (11 HK) unit soared after announcing a larger dividend payout, rising by as much as 3.8 per cent to HK$212.20.

Shares of China's makers of lithium batteries used in electric vehicles fell, after reports that two US lawmakers plan to introduce legislation to curtail Chinese domination of the industry. (1772 HK), a of the metal, gave back its 3.2 per cent gain, changing hands recently at HK$13.38. (1211 HK), China's largest maker of electric vehicles and a key supplier of batteries, fell 3 per cent to HK$51.95. owns 24.6 per cent of

