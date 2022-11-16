Hong Kong Market ends lower

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 86.64 points, or 0.47%, to 18,256.48. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 43.58 points, or 0.7%, to 6,225.71.
Among blue chips, Tencent Holdings weakened 1.6% to HK$283.40 amid reports that the WeChat operator has started a new round of lay-offs as it prepares to release its third-quarter report today.
Alibaba Group slid 1.6% to HK$77.65.
Property developers shares closed down amid concerns that the stimulus measures fall short to revive the sector. Country Garden tumbled 17.5% to HK$2.64 and Longfor retreated 7.5% to HK$19.94,
BYD tumbled 1.8% to HK$191.90. China's biggest electric-vehicle maker by sales canceled a plan to spin off its semiconductor manufacturing unit through a stock listing, and decided to invest more money to boost production in the unit to meet chip demand in the EV industry.
