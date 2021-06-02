Hong Kong Market falls from 3-month high

Hong Kong stock market finished session lower on Wednesday, 02 June 2021, as investors booked profit after hitting a three-month high yesterday on healthy two-day run-up, with technology and healthcare stocks being notable losers

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 0.58%, or 170.38 points, to 29,297.62. The benchmark on Tuesday reached the highest level since March 3. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.35%, or 38.91 points, to 10,951.84.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the commerce & industry sector fell 0.52% and the finance sector fell 0.82%, while utilities sector added 0.02%, and the properties sector added 0.02%.

Shares of technology and healthcare companies retreated on profit booking.

Meituan dropped 0.4% to HK$311.80, halting an 18% rally in the previous two days. Alibaba Group Holding sank 1.7% to HK$214.40. Alibaba Health Information Technology lost 1.6% to HK$19.40. WuXi Biologics tumbled 3.8% to HK$120.90.

