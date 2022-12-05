Hong Kong Market spurts as China COVID pivot

-
China loosened Covid-related curbs in top-tier cities and in at least other 10 provincial capitals in further signs of reopening momentum.
The China moves helped offset a forecast-busting US jobs report that dented hopes that the Federal Reserve will take a softer approach to hiking interest rates in its battle against inflation.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rebounded 842.94 points, or 4.51%, to 19,518.29, the highest close since September 1.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 337.55 points, or 5.3%, to 6,706.29.
Among blue chips, Alibaba surged 9.3% to HK$92.65, and Tencent gained 6.1% to HK$314 while Meituan and JD.com added 3.8% and 11%, respectively. AIA rose 4.7% to HK$83.40, hotpot restaurant operator Haidilao climbed 7.7% to HK$21.80 and developer Longfor rallied 17% to HK$26.
BYD added 2.4% to HK$196 after saying that sales of electric cars surged 219% from a year earlier in the first 11 months of the year.
