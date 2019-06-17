Hong Kong Stocks edges up with eyes on trade, central banks

Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market closed slight higher on Monday, 17 June 2019, thanks to gains in blue-chip shares, after the city's apologised for her handling of a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to China, following a historic protest joined by an estimated two million people. Investors were also watching key central this week and the US Trade Representative's public hearings on Donald Trump's plans to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese-made goods, which will start midweek. At closing bell, the rose 0.4%, or 108.81 points, to 27,227.16. The Enterprises Index was up 0.08%, or 8.65 points, to 10,428.52.

Blue chips were mostly firmer. (00005) nudged up 0.6% to HK$64.2.

HKEX (00388) put on 1.3% to HK$263.8. (00700) edged down 0.3% to HK$329. Mobile (00941) inched down 0.2% to HK$68.15. AIA (01299) jumped 1.9% to HK$75.2.

Shares of property counters were higher as the market expects a rate cut from the US in 2019. (00016) climbed 0.9% to HK$127. (01997) advanced 3% to HK$53.45. (00083) shot up 2.4% to HK$12.8. (00017) soared 2.1% to HK$11.74. K. Wah International (00173) hiked 1.2% to HK$4.38.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited, the operator of Asia's second-largest capital market, rose 1.3% to HK$263.8, after Holding announced a share split that would be the first step toward a much-heralded secondary listing in Hong Kong.

