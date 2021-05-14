Hong Kong Stocks rebounds from four-month low

Hong Kong stock market rebounded from four-month low on Friday, 14 May 2021, as investors chased for bargain hunting, thanks to positive lead from Wall Street overnight after comments from Federal Reserve officials helped ease inflation fears.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 1.11%, or 308.90 points, to 28,027.57. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 0.63%, or 64.96 points, to 10,404.95.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking commerce & industry sector fell 0.03%, while the utilities sector added 0.47%, the properties sector added 0.13%, and the finance sector added 2.7%.
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said increases in prices above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal should be temporary and the Fed will not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a long time.
Fed policymakers Lael Brainard and Richard Clarida made similar comments on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Shares of Alibaba fell 4% after the firm posted its first operating loss and brokerage houses cut its price target. Citigroup and China International Capital Corp cut their price targets by at least 9 per cent, saying its plan to reinvest profits to fend off competitions will cast uncertainty over margins. Citic Securities estimates net income to drop 2 per cent in 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU