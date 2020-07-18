HUDCO reports loan sanctions of Rs 1172 cr

As on 30 June 2020, loan releases stood at Rs 2285 crore.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on Friday (17 July) said it achieved loan sanctions of Rs 1172.04 crore and loan releases of Rs 2284.76 crore as on 30 June 2020, for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of HUDCO rose 1.72% to Rs 35.45 on Friday (17 July).

HUDCO's consolidated net profit surged 86.6% to Rs 440.91 crore on 27.3% rise in total income to Rs 1,900.40 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

HUDCO provides long term finance for construction of houses for residential purposes or finance or undertakes housing and urban development programs in the country.

The Government of India holds 89.806% stake in the housing financer as on 30 June 2020.

