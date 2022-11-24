ICICI Bank to acquire 10% stake in 9MMTPA refinery JV of IOCL and CPCL

The target entity will be implementing a 9 MMTPA refinery at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu in which IOCL and CPCL shall together hold 50% equity stake (25% each) and balance would be held by other JV partners.
Refinery shall produce petroleum products including MS (Petrol), HSD (Diesel), LPG, etc. and petrochemical products such as polypropylene.
ICICI Bank will subscribe 10% of total paid up capital of the target entity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU