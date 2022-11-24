JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

PB Fintech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cartrade Tech allots 83,750 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

ICICI Bank to acquire 10% stake in 9MMTPA refinery JV of IOCL and CPCL

Capital Market 

ICICI Bank has entered into an agreement dated 23 November 2022 in relation to an initial investment of Rs 50,000 in the seed equity capital of the proposed Joint Venture (JV) of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) (target entity).

The target entity will be implementing a 9 MMTPA refinery at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu in which IOCL and CPCL shall together hold 50% equity stake (25% each) and balance would be held by other JV partners.

Refinery shall produce petroleum products including MS (Petrol), HSD (Diesel), LPG, etc. and petrochemical products such as polypropylene.

ICICI Bank will subscribe 10% of total paid up capital of the target entity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 12:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU