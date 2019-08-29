JUST IN
Icra terminates employment of MD and Group CEO Naresh Takkar

The Board of Directors of ICRA at its meeting held on 29 August 2019 after due consideration and taking into account the best interests of the Company and its various stakeholders, has decided to terminate the employment of Naresh Takkar as Managing Director and Group CEO of ICRA, effective immediately.

The ICRA Board will commence a search for a replacement.

First Published: Thu, August 29 2019. 19:58 IST

