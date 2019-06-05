Increase in detection and reporting of bank frauds due to proactive measures: Government

All NPA accounts exceeding Rs 50 crore are being examined from the angle of possible fraud

RBI data on frauds reported to it by banks has been cited in sections of the media to paint a picture of rising frauds in banks in recent years. The fact is that this data is by the year of reporting and not the year of occurrence of the fraud or sanction of loan, Letter of Undertaking etc., which in many cases is of an earlier period. Occurrence of frauds was enabled by laxity in the financial system which has been systematically dealt with through comprehensive reforms instituted by the Government to address underlying causes and provide for proactive checking for and detection of frauds. Key steps taken in this regard include:

Government has issued instruction that all accounts exceeding Rs 50 crore, if classified as NPAs, be examined by banks from the angle of possible fraud. In addition, Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have also been advised to seek a report on the borrower from the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, in case an account turns NPA.

Proactive action has been taken against wilful defaulters, with FIRs being registered by PSBs against 2,881 wilful defaulters.

For enforcement of auditing standards and ensuring the quality of audits, Government has established as an independent regulator.

Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 has been enacted in order to deter economic offenders from evading the process of Indian law by remaining outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts.

Pursuant to Government's advice to PSBs, they have been obtaining certified copy of passport of the promoters/directors and other authorised signatories of companies availing loan facilities of more than Rs 50 crore, and are ensuring rotational transfer of officials/employees on sensitive posts.

