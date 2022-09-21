India Looking Forward To Work With Germany On Various Aspects Of Green Hydrogen

-
Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar held a bilateral meeting with the German delegation led by Minister of Economic Affairs, Science and Digital Society of the Free State of Thuringia, Germany Mr. Wolfgang Tiefensee.
Stating that the collaboration between both the Nations is crucial particularly in the area of Green Hydrogen, Gurjar asserted that India looks forward to working with Germany on various aspects of Green Hydrogen to realize its true potential for energy security.
The meeting assumes significance as India & Germany are working to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of research and development mainly in exploring alternate EV Battery Chemistries such as Sodium Ion, Aluminium-Air, etc and creating a robust Supply chain of rare earth mineral such as Nickel, cobalt.
