India Needs To Facilitate Capacity Addition In Coal And Reduce Import Dependence

V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India has said that the demand for steel is going to be high both domestic and globally, hence it becomes imperative for India to build an effective mechanism which will be a key to facilitate capacity addition and have reduced import dependence of coal.

Addressing a webinar 'Mapping Coal Matrix for Indian Metals Industry: Availability, Joint Auction & Embracing Technology' organised by FICCI, Saraswat said that the focus of the NITI Aayog along with the Ministry of Coal was on promoting gasification. The government will soon come up with a roadmap for production of methanol from coal to promote clean energy in India, he said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)