JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

ITC allots 63.54 lakh equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

India Needs To Facilitate Capacity Addition In Coal And Reduce Import Dependence

Capital Market 

V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India has said that the demand for steel is going to be high both domestic and globally, hence it becomes imperative for India to build an effective mechanism which will be a key to facilitate capacity addition and have reduced import dependence of coal.

Addressing a webinar 'Mapping Coal Matrix for Indian Metals Industry: Availability, Joint Auction & Embracing Technology' organised by FICCI, Saraswat said that the focus of the NITI Aayog along with the Ministry of Coal was on promoting gasification. The government will soon come up with a roadmap for production of methanol from coal to promote clean energy in India, he said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 11:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU