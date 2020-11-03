India's Active Covid-19 Cases Fall Under 5.5 Lakhs

-
ALSO READ
Pharmacy Services Through E-Commerce Fulfilling Objectives Of National Development And Dream Of Digital India
Assam to start community surveillance for SARI, ILI to contain COVID-19
Manufacturing of PPEs, N95 masks ramped up; ensuring quality through stringent protocols: Health min
Not anticipating worst situation in India: Vardhan on COVID-19 pandemic
COVID: AYUSH and Health Ministry to launch study on using Ayurveda as add-on to standard care
-
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted today that India has achieved several significant milestones in its fight against COVID. The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen under 40,000. The daily new cases stand at 38,310 after 15 weeks (105 days).
The new added cases were 37,724 on 22nd July, 2020. With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues. In another achievement, the active cases have drastically declined below 5.5 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 5,41,405 and now comprise merely 6.55% of the total cases.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU