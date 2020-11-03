India's Active Covid-19 Cases Fall Under 5.5 Lakhs

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted today that India has achieved several significant milestones in its fight against COVID. The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen under 40,000. The daily new cases stand at 38,310 after 15 weeks (105 days).

The new added cases were 37,724 on 22nd July, 2020. With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues. In another achievement, the active cases have drastically declined below 5.5 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 5,41,405 and now comprise merely 6.55% of the total cases.

