India's forex reserve spurts by US$ 5.24 billion in the week ended 29 March

Forex reserves surges to US$ 411.9 billion as on 29 March 2019

India's surged by US$ 5.24 billion to US$ 411.91 billion in the week ended 29 March 2019. The had stood at US$ 406.67 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets galloped to US$ 384.05 billion in the week ended 29 March 2019 from US$ 378.81 billion a week ago.

The gold assets remained flat at US$ 23.41 billion in the week ended 29 March 2019. SDRs were also flat at US$ 1.46 billion in the week ended 29 March 2019.

India's have dipped by US$ 12.64 billion over March 2018 and US$ 12.46 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets. However, the forex reserves have galloped in the quarter ended March 2019, after recording consistent decline for last three straight quarters.

