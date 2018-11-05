Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Spurts 4.97%

Real Estate Ltd has lost 1.59% over last one month compared to 7.11% gain in S&P Realty and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX

Real Estate Ltd gained 4.97% today to trade at Rs 86.65. The S&P Realty index is up 0.54% to quote at 1729.25. The index is up 7.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 0.5% and added 0.46% on the day. The S&P Realty Index index went down 27.21 % over last one year compared to the 3.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Real Estate Ltd has lost 1.59% over last one month compared to 7.11% gain in Index index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19294 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 263.65 on 12 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.9 on 26 Oct 2018.

