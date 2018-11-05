Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Spurts 4.97%

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has lost 1.59% over last one month compared to 7.11% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 4.97% today to trade at Rs 86.65. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.54% to quote at 1729.25. The index is up 7.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 0.5% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 0.46% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 27.21 % over last one year compared to the 3.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has lost 1.59% over last one month compared to 7.11% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19294 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 263.65 on 12 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.9 on 26 Oct 2018.
