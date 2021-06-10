Indraprastha Medical Q4 PAT grows 132% to Rs 15 cr

On a standalone basis, Indraprastha Medical Corporation net profit surged 132.3% to Rs 15.10 crore on 1.2% fall in net sales to Rs 198.07 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax soared 154.10% to Rs 20.84 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 8.20 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, Indraprastha Medical Corporation's standalone net profit slumped 94.6% to Rs 2.33 crore on 26.17% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 613.38 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation is engaged in healthcare business.

Shares of Indraprastha Medical Corporation declined 2.79% to Rs 95.95 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 94.80 and an intraday high of Rs 98.50 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)