Volumes soar at Bata India Ltd counter

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 June 2021.

Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 3.36 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27438 shares. The stock gained 4.83% to Rs.1,633.00. Volumes stood at 27396 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47048 shares. The stock gained 5.47% to Rs.156.10. Volumes stood at 61330 shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless Ltd witnessed volume of 2.08 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99610 shares. The stock increased 5.50% to Rs.97.85. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd registered volume of 4.94 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.44% to Rs.231.85. Volumes stood at 10.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd recorded volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.65% to Rs.362.10. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

