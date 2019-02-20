Inox Leisure Ltd soars 1.44%

Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 278.2, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.27% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% drop in and a 28.79% drop in the Media index.

Leisure Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 278.2, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 10675.35. The Sensex is at 35580.9, up 0.65%. Leisure Ltd has risen around 14.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2357.25, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.06 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)